ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Thousands are without power Friday morning in Anderson County.

According to Duke Energy, over 2,000 customers are without power.

The outage map previously said there were 40 active outages around 5:40 a.m. with 10,149 customers without power.

As of 5:55 a.m., 2,981 are without power.

The company said the cause of the outage is damaged equipment and downed trees.

Officials said the power of restoration is expected to be 10 a.m.