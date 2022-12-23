(WSPA) – Duke Energy said thousands of customers across the Upstate and Western North Carolina are experiencing a power outage Friday morning.
According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, the following counties have customers without power:
South Carolina
- Anderson County: 5,000 customers
- Greenville County: 8,000 customers
- Spartanburg County: 1,788 customers
- Greenwood County: 930 customers
- Laurens County: 1,405 customers
The company said the outages were caused by an object coming into contact with their power lines. An estimated time of restoration is between 12:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.
North Carolina
- Buncombe County: 3,045 customers
- Macon County: 1,918 customers
- Jackson County: 248 customers
- Haywood County: 124 customers
- Transylvania County: 516 customers
- Henderson County: 727 customers
- Rutherford County: 67 customers
According to the outage map, the estimated time of restoration is unknown as repairs and damage assessments are underway.