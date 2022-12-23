(WSPA) – Duke Energy said thousands of customers across the Upstate and Western North Carolina are experiencing a power outage Friday morning.

According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, the following counties have customers without power:

South Carolina

Anderson County: 5,000 customers

Greenville County: 8,000 customers

Spartanburg County: 1,788 customers

Greenwood County: 930 customers

Laurens County: 1,405 customers

The company said the outages were caused by an object coming into contact with their power lines. An estimated time of restoration is between 12:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

North Carolina

Buncombe County: 3,045 customers

Macon County: 1,918 customers

Jackson County: 248 customers

Haywood County: 124 customers

Transylvania County: 516 customers

Henderson County: 727 customers

Rutherford County: 67 customers

According to the outage map, the estimated time of restoration is unknown as repairs and damage assessments are underway.