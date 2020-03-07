Three arrested after chase ends in Madison Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUNCOMBE CO., N.C. (WSPA) – Three people have been arrested after a police chase that started in Buncombe County.

On Friday night, Buncombe County Sheriffs Office was involved in a chase with a stolen vehicle that ended in Madison County.

Three individuals abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot in the Walnut Creek Community, Madison Co. deputies said.

Madison County Sheriffs Deputies and Detectives, the Mars Hill Police Department, and Marshall Police Officer Randy Hensley assisted in the search.

After an extensive search all three suspects have been apprehended.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank the members of the Walnut Creek Community for their vigilance, patience, and support.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store