Three arrested in deadly Laurens shooting on Spring St.

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Laurens in January.

Laurens Police responded to a reported gunshot call at Spring St. on Jan. 22. Officers found one person who had been shot. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died. That person was identified as Jairus Byrd.

Three people have been arrested in connection to the incident, according to Laurens Police.

Antone Blakely (Laurens Police)

Mikel Kishon Burnside (Laurens Police)

Shykorie Nacarya Grant (Laurens Police

27-year-old Antone Blakely, of Laurens, has been arrested and charged with Murder, Armed Robbery, Criminal Conspiracy, Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Assault by MOB 2nd Degree, and Kidnapping.

20-year-old Mikel Kishon Burnside, of Fountain Inn, has been charged with assault by a mob, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy. Bond was denied on all charges Wednesday.

20-year-old Shykorie Nacarya Grant, of Fountain Inn, has been charged with assault by a mob, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Bond was denied on all charges Wednesday.

All three remain in the Laurens County Detention Center. If you have any information about the murder of Jairus Byrd please contact Detective Sergeant Sellers 864-984-3532 or call Laurens County Crime Stoppers 68-CRIME