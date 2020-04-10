1  of  14
Three arrested on drugs, weapons charges after armed robbery call in Laurens Co.

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Blake Thornley, Jamaurice Shundre Lee, and Christopher Dantonio Young (Coutesy of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An armed robbery call led to the arrest of three men in Laurens County on Thursday.

At about 6:45 p.m., Laurens County deputies were dispatched to Sawmill Road in Gray Court in reference to an armed robbery.

While on scene, deputies say they detected a marijuana odor coming from the home.

Deputies seized a number of drugs and weapons from the residence, including:

  • Oxycodone pills (no proper prescription)
  • Marijuana
  • One loaded AK-47 rifle
  • One loaded Taurus PT111 pistol
  • Xanax pills (no proper prescription)
  • Multiple boxes of ammunition
  • Multiple counterfeit $100 bills

Michael Blake Thornley, of the residence, was charged with possession of a schedule IV narcotic.

Jamaurice Shundre Lee, of Georgia Acres Road in Gray Court, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Christopher Dantonio Young, of Currys Lake Road in Gray Court, was charged with possession of a schedule II narcotic.

In reference to the original call for the armed robbery, deputies say the suspect in that matter returned the possessions to the victim, who declined prosecution.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

