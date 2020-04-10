Three arrested on drugs, weapons charges after armed robbery call in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An armed robbery call led to the arrest of three men in Laurens County on Thursday.
At about 6:45 p.m., Laurens County deputies were dispatched to Sawmill Road in Gray Court in reference to an armed robbery.
While on scene, deputies say they detected a marijuana odor coming from the home.
Deputies seized a number of drugs and weapons from the residence, including:
- Oxycodone pills (no proper prescription)
- Marijuana
- One loaded AK-47 rifle
- One loaded Taurus PT111 pistol
- Xanax pills (no proper prescription)
- Multiple boxes of ammunition
- Multiple counterfeit $100 bills
Michael Blake Thornley, of the residence, was charged with possession of a schedule IV narcotic.
Jamaurice Shundre Lee, of Georgia Acres Road in Gray Court, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
Christopher Dantonio Young, of Currys Lake Road in Gray Court, was charged with possession of a schedule II narcotic.
In reference to the original call for the armed robbery, deputies say the suspect in that matter returned the possessions to the victim, who declined prosecution.