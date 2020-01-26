Three charged after woman found dead in burned Lumberton home

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Authorities have arrested three people in connection with the homicide of a 76-year-old woman who was found inside a burned home Tuesday night.

Kevin Hammonds, 25, Maribel Christina Cain, 24 and Lorie Lynn Sampson, 38, all of Lumberton have been charged in this case, according to Captain Vernon Johnson with Lumberton police.

Maribel Christina Cain, 24 (left) Kevin Hammonds, 25 (middle) Lorie Lynn Sampson, 38 (right) | Courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

Lumberton PD made the arrests Friday evening with the help of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, according to Johnson.

All three are facing first degree murder, arson and burglary charges, among several others, according to a press release.

Lumberton officers and firefighters responded to a fire alarm on the 1200 block of Godwin Avenue around 9:43 Tuesday night. When the fire was put out, Annette Hendren Ivey was found inside the home dead, authorities said.

Lumberton police said ‘evidence at the scene led investigators to believe foul play was involved.’

The three charged in this case are being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under ‘no bond’ for the murder charges and an additional one million dollars for the remaining charges.

They are expected to have their first court appearance Monday. Here is a full list of each of their charges, according to Lumberton police.

Kevin Hammonds

First Degree Murder

First Degree Burglary

Felony Conspiracy

Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

First Degree Arson

Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

Possession Stolen Property

Financial Card Theft

Obtaining Property By False Pretense

Identity Theft

Maribel Christina Cain

First Degree Murder

First Degree Burglary

Felony Conspiracy

Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

First Degree Arson

Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

Possession Stolen Property

Financial Card Theft

Obtaining Property By False Pretense

Identity Theft

Lorie Lynn Sampson