Three charged with involuntary manslaughter after body discovered in Saluda County

by: WSPA

From left to right: Constance Jackson, James Alex Welch, Kaide Howell (Photo Courtesy Saluda County Sheriff’s Office)

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three suspects are charged with involuntary manslaughter after a body was discovered the morning of April 5 in Saluda County.

The sheriff’s office said the body of Joseph Glenn Grubbs Jr, of Greenville, was discovered in the area of Oakdale Drive on the shoulder of the roadway.

On April 6, investigators arrested Grubb’s girlfriend Constance Leigh Jackson in connection with his death. In the following days, James Alex Welch and Kaide Howell were both arrested and charged in Jackson’s death as well.

All three suspects are held in the Saluda County Detention Center.

Details regarding Grubb’s death remain limited at this time.

