Three churches vandalized over the weekend in Pickens Co., deputies investigating

PICKENS Co., SC (WSPA) – A call to free the Pickens County bomb suspect was spray painted across a church over the weekend.

On the side of Bible Baptist Fellowship Hall was the message “Free Mike Seabrooke, Must Free Now” spray painted on the building over the weekend. The damage didn’t stop there, every window on the bottom floor of the church was broken.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office came out to the church to make sure there were no explosives because the message was about the bomb suspect. As for why the vandals picked this church, the pastor said it’s unclear.

“What’s the point, I mean if you are trying to promote your cause you should protest around the courthouse with signs or something but to come here anonymously in the middle of the night just doesn’t make any sense,” said Mark Dilber who’s the Pastor at Bible Baptist Church.

There were two other churches hit over the weekend. Across the street is Seventh Day Adventist Church who’s windows were broken plus down the road the tires were slashed on the church van at Pickens View Wesleyan Church.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating all three acts of vandalism.