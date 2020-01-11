Three dead in Louisiana as severe storms sweep southern US

LOUISIANA (AP) – Authorities in Louisiana say three people have died after severe storms swept across parts of the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S.

One of the victims was a man who was killed when a tree fell on his home.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said the bodies of an elderly couple were found near their demolished trailer by firefighters early Saturday.

Tornadoes have destroyed homes in Arkansas and Missouri and also caused damage in Oklahoma amid severe storms. The storms also unleashed downpours that caused widespread flash flooding.

Dallas police say one person died Friday night when a car flipped into a creek.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.