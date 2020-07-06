Three face kidnapping, robbery, other charges after mini-crime spree in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested three people following a mini-crime spree last month.

According to a news release, on June 27 Destinee Na’Tia Campbell, 23, of Old Fort, and Zachery Nathaniel Owenby, of Marion, went to a home on Lillies Drive in Marion at around 6:15 a.m., where Owenby reportedly got into an argument with the homeowner.

Owenby reportedly busted a window out of the home and then fired two shots into the victim’s car.

At around 9:15 a.m., Campbell, Owenby and Justin Ray Messer, 25, of Marion, got behind a vehicle at a stop sign at the intersection of Zion Hill and Sugar Hill roads.

According to the release, Campbell and Owenby got out of their vehicle and approached the victim’s car and tried to open the doors, while beating on the windows and making several threats.

Messer, who was driving the suspect’s vehicle, kept the victim’s vehicle blocked in until traffic moved and the victim was then able to get away.

According to the release, the victim got a tag number and notified law enforcement.

At around 4:48 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance on the Interstate 40 westbound ramp off of Sugar Hill Road in regard to a disturbance involving Campbell and Owenby.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they tried to take the pair into custody. They reportedly resisted arrest and Owenby shoved one of the deputies.

Campbell, Messer and Owenby were each charged with second-degree kidnapping, attempted common law robbery and attempted breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Owenby was also charged with resisting a public officer, assault on a government officials or employee, damage to real property and damage to personal property.

Campbell was also charged with resisting a public officer.