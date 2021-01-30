Three injured in Rutherfordton shooting overnight

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Three people have been injured in a shooting that happened in Rutherfordton Friday night.

Police received a shots fired call at the Scotchman Gas Station on 110 Railroad Avenue at about 11:38 p.m. It appeared all suspects had left the scene, according to Rutherfordton Police.

They say about 20 rounds were fired in total and the investigation is on going.

Police say that all parties responsible have been accounted for, and they are the only injuries. One is in surgery and two are in stable condition.

Police said there is no threat to the community.