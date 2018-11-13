Three steps you should take to prevent mail theft

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved

Each year roughly 400,000 Americans become victims of mail theft according to the Federal Trade Commission.

But it's one of those crimes that in many ways you can prevent in three ways:

- Never leave outgoing checks in your mailbox

- Pick up your mail daily

- Sign up for a free Postal Service program to see your mail via email (more on that below).

When you've been targeted by mail thieves like Peter Murray in Greenville County sometimes you don't even know you're a victim.

"We actually didn't know that our mail had been stolen until we received a call from Spartanburg County Sheriff's department to notify us that they had found a check that we had written on somebody that they had apprehended," said Murray.



Ryan Flood with the Greenville Co Sheriff's office says mail theft is not only a constant problem but thieves are more sophisticated than you might think.

"What they're doing is they're taking a check and their dipping it in acetone. And what that does is for a check that is not either typed out or written in gel, it completely washes it out so they can replicate signatures, they can write in names of the recipients, they can write in check amounts," said Flood.

That's why investigators urge you to resist putting checks in outgoing mail. Those red flags are beacons for criminals.



You'd also be wise to sign up for the Postal Service program called Informed Delivery where you get an email of black and white images of the mail that's set to be delivered that day.

The sign up is simple and the program is offered for most Carolina locations. Murray now uses that service to verify nothing's missing.

"We are more cautious. Certainly we don't send outgoing mail in our mail anymore. And we try to check our mail daily," he said.