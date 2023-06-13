WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – Luther Floyd grew up going to school and working on his grandmother’s farm.

“And I said there’s got to be a better life than this,” he shared.

“So I chose the Army and believe me, I see some bad days, and some good ones.”

He stayed in the Army for more than 20 years, from 1959 to 1981.

But Floyd, like many, said those were his toughest days.

“I pray and I hope that no mother and father have to send their child off to war,” Floyd told 7NEWS. \

“In no time, because there’s no fun. You live like an animal. You eat cold food, you take a bath every three weeks. It’s just awful. But that’s war. But I never thought that I’d have to endure that and I did.”

Floyd deployed to Vietnam twice.

He had two jobs. His main job was infantry and his second job was as a motor sergeant.

“And both times I was with the 1/73 Airborne Brigade and they stayed in the woods in the jungle,” said Floyd.

That is where he received his first two Purple Hearts.

“One from shrapnel and the other one from being shot in the stomach,” said Floyd.

He said he hoped his journey stopped there.

​”I begged Senator Stern on my second tour that I didn’t want to go back,” Floyd said.

“I’ve got five small children and he promised me that I wouldn’t have to go. Well, I wind up going. And when I went, I was awarded my third Purple Heart.”

Floyd said it was a lot to learn, but a memory he tries to forget.

“You go to a jeep to identify a person in their jeep and the person doesn’t have a head, the whole head is gone,” he shared.

“You know, that’s bad. Oh, his legs are gone. Your arms, legs. And you don’t want to see that… I would pray, I would pray and ask God to let me go home to see my family.”

After 20 years he was finally able to do so.

Life for Floyd after the service was like many. He created his own trucking service, Floyd’s Trucking and he joined the American Legion in Woodruff as he worked his way back into society.

Despite Floyd’s many hardships while serving, he said he still feels blessed.

“And I look at it like this… I lost my mother, my father, my brother, and one of my oldest daughters. They’re gone. But I’m still here,” he explained.

“You know. So that’s a blessing in itself. Right there.”

Floyd said there’s no place like home, and he’s grateful he’s back and gets to be where he belongs.

Luther Floyd, Thank You For Your Service.

If you or a veteran you know is struggling and needs help, click here for a list to direct resources.

