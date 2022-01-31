Thrift Barn in Landrum now reopen, ready for donations

LANDRUM, S.C (WSPA) – The Steps to Hope Thrift Barn is now open and ready for your donations.

The Barn manager, Cindy Crawley, said the experience shopping here at the barn is unlike any other because you can find gently used and vintage items. You can also buy and donate clothing, instruments, shoes, household goods and furniture.

The barn was recently opened in January after closing in late 2021. “The barn is a resource to the community,” Crawley said. She was thrilled Steps to Hope could come in and reopen the barn. It’s located at 1810 Hwy 14 East at Exit 1 off interstate 26.

Executive Director BJ Bayne said Steps to Hope is a safe place for men, women and children to come as survivors of domestic abuse, sexual assault and mental abuse, financial abuse, emotional and other types of abuse and get help.

If you’d like to volunteer visit www.stepstohope.org, call (828) 894-2340 or go to 60 Ward St., Columbus, N.C. Executive Director BJ Bayne said as a volunteer you may be asked to take court advocate training to bring survivors to court or follow up on charges. You may babysit, read to children, work the front desk or anywhere the nonprofit needs to save financial resources. You do have a say on which position you are placed in to make sure you have a good experience.