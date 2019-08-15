SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– Take some time, sit back, and unwind. Thursday is National Relaxation Day.

National Relaxation Day on August 15th encourages us to slow down and unwind. It’s a day to focus on taking care of ourselves and take a moment to relax.

It has been proven that stress can be harmful to our health, both mentally and physically. Most doctors will agree that finding ways to relax and finding ways to reduce stress will improve overall health.

Some different ways to relax include, reading a book, fishing with a friend, going to the spa, or even just going to lunch with friends.

