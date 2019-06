In this image taken on April 23, 2012, a Chocolate Cherry Buttermilk Shake and Raspberry Key Lime Cheesecake Milkshakes are shown in Concord, NH. (AP Photos/Matthew Mead)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– Thursday is the perfect day to head to your favorite ice cream shop and order a Vanilla Milkshake. It’s National Vanilla Milkshake Day.

The Vanilla Milkshake has been around since at least 1885, but it was made a little different back then. Whiskey was used instead of ice cream.

It all changed when ice cream was added in the early 19 hundreds and by the 1930s the drink was a hit in malt shops everywhere.