Ticket wins $25K a year in SC lotto game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Someone picked the right numbers in South Carolina’s Lucky for Life lotto game and will get $25,000 a year for the rest of their life.

The State reports the winner bought the ticket at a Circle K gas station in Mount Pleasant. The numbers drawn Monday were: 5, 6, 16, 19 and 27 and Lucky Ball 9. The winning ticket matched the first five numbers but not the Lucky Ball.

The South Carolina Education Lottery says the “for life” prize is payable for the length of the winner’s natural life, with payments guaranteed for a minimum of 20 years. The winner can choose between the annual $25,000 or they can take a one-time $390,000 payment.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

