1  of  50
Closings and Delays
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer Anderson County DSN Board ADP Apalache Baptist Church Bethel Baptist Church - Campobello Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg Brookwood Church - Simpsonville,SC Brookwood Preschool Academy Center Point Baptist Church City View First Baptist Church Clemson Episcopal Day School Cleveland Chapel Baptist Church Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Cornerstone Baptist Church - Woodruff Davidson Street Baptist Church-Clinton Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church - Landrum,SC Enoree Fork Baptist Church Fairforest Baptist Church-Fairforest Faith Tabernacle-Spartanburg Five Forks Baptist Church Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Fosters Grove Baptist Church - Mayo Fourth Presbyterian - Greenville, SC Glendale Baptist Church-Glendale Gramling United Methodist Church Immanuel Lutheran Church Indian Hill Baptist Church-Gaffney,SC Inman First Free Will Baptist Church Inman United Methodist Church Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church-Woodruff,SC Majority Baptist Church Mount Pleasant Baptist Church - Inman New Holly Light Missionary Baptist Church-Anderson New Prospect Baptist - Inman Orchard Street Baptist Church Pickens Presbyterian Church Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Powell Presbyterian Church Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program Springfield Baptist Church SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC Union Baptist Church White Hall Independent Methodist Church WNC Edutech Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church-Chester Zoar United Methodist Church

Tijuana: ‘Miracle drugs’ fly off shelves in hopes of fighting off virus

News

by: Salvador Rivera

Posted: / Updated:

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Pharmacies in Tijuana have been overwhelmed with people seeking two medications that are being called “miracle drugs.”

The meds are Chloroquine and Nivaquine, anti-bacterial drugs used to combat malaria and other infections. People are buying them in case they get coronavirus.

“A lot of people from north of the border have been coming here and buying the medications,” said Francisco, a pharmacist in Tijuana. “We can’t keep the medicines in stock and our suppliers can’t find any more.”

Pharmacies in Tijuana report shortages for Chloropine and Nivaquine, medications believed to cure effects of the Coronavirus. Most purchases have been made by people from north of the border.

The drugs, sold over the counter in Mexico as Aralen and Plaquenil, range in price from $18 to $38.

Doctors, including Ricardo Vega with the Baja Health Cluster, a group of private doctors in Baja California, said the drugs have worked in some cases.

“For some reason, there is a response in some cases but none of those medications are specifically for this, we don’t have a treatment yet,” Vega said.

On Thursday, President Trump said Chloroquine is undergoing trials in the U.S. Vega said other countries are also testing it, but definite conclusions could be months away.

On Friday, Trump and the government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, publicly sparred over whether the malaria drug would work to treat people with coronavirus disease. It was an extraordinary exchange on national television, from the podium at the White House briefing room.

Trump is optimistic that the drug can also be effective against the coronavirus. Fauci, who has spent his career working on infectious diseases from HIV to coronavirus, said that only scientific study can show that the malaria drug is safe and effective against COVID-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store