SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Election Day is coming up and it is time to get your absentee ballot mailed in.

The Spartanburg County Voter Registration Office said that each mail-in vote is protected from the time it’s sent out to when it’s counted on election night.

The Voter Registration Office Director said they have steps in place to make sure the vote isn’t opened, tampered with or fraudulent.

Director Adam Hammons said, “If a ballot was not an official authentic ballot it would kick out of our system and would not be able to be scanned or counted.”

Each absentee ballot is formatted a certain way that includes a security mark which is able to be scanned through the system.

Only people who requested an absentee ballot can send them. The voter registration committee also keeps track of that through its system.

Absentee ballots can also be dropped off at the office by you or a family member.

If a family member is dropping it off at the office then a form must be filled out on SCVOTES.GOV.

Once ballots are scanned and accounted for, they are securely stored in a lock box until the votes are counted on election night at 7 p.m.

Hammons said, “At no point are they alone with any one person. Anytime they are not actively being processed they are in a locked and sealed ballot box.”

Absentee ballots must be mailed in time to be delivered by 7 p.m. on Monday, November 8.