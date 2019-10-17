Timken to cut 150 positions at Gaffney plant

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) — One of the top employers in Cherokee County is eliminating 150 positions.
In a written statement, Timken confirmed the company will lay off employees at its Gaffney plant due to “challenging conditions across many markets.”
Timken plans to cut 150 positions over nine months.
The company expects many positions will be positions will be reduced through attrition and retirement.
Timken is among Cherokee County’s 20 largest employers, according to figures from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
The company manufactures bearings and mechanical transmission products. Its customers include aerospace companies, automotive manufacturers and farmers.
According to Timken’s website, the company employs more than 18,000 people around the world and posted $3.6 billion in sales last year.
Below is the full statement from Timken:
At Timken, we continually review our operations and global manufacturing footprint to ensure we are providing the best possible value and service to our customers.
We continue to see challenging conditions across many markets that we serve from our Gaffney, South Carolina, plant. After careful consideration, we have made some restructuring decisions that will reduce overall employment at our Gaffney facility by approximately 150 positions over the next nine months. While we expect many of these reductions will be achieved through attrition and retirements, we will provide support to help those affected by this change including, employment opportunities at other Timken manufacturing plants, outplacement services, benefits continuation and retention pay.
While difficult, these changes are required to streamline operations and restructure our manufacturing footprint to better compete in a global market.”