Timken to cut 150 positions at Gaffney plant

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) — One of the top employers in Cherokee County is eliminating 150 positions.

In a written statement, Timken confirmed the company will lay off employees at its Gaffney plant due to “challenging conditions across many markets.”

Timken plans to cut 150 positions over nine months.

The company expects many positions will be positions will be reduced through attrition and retirement.

Timken is among Cherokee County’s 20 largest employers, according to figures from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

The company manufactures bearings and mechanical transmission products. Its customers include aerospace companies, automotive manufacturers and farmers.

According to Timken’s website, the company employs more than 18,000 people around the world and posted $3.6 billion in sales last year.

Below is the full statement from Timken: