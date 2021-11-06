Timmons Park pickleball courts reopen

News

by: Logan Gray

Posted: / Updated:

Timmons Park (City of Greenville)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Timmons Park in Greenville reopened on Friday with a ceremonial pickleball drop serve.

Located on 121 Oxford Street, the park received a renovation to its pickleball courts. Crews also installed a new picnic area, new playground equipment, improved parking and ADA accessibility.

Greenville City Council members attended the reopening, along with City Manager John McDonough.

Construction on the park began in May. Timmons Park is also home to a mountain bike trail and 18-hole disc golf course.

