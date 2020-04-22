Tindall Corporation expanding operations in Spartanburg Co., creating 20 new jobs

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Tindall Corporation, a provider of precast, prestressed architectural and structural systems, announced plans to expand operations in Spartanburg County.

The more than $27.9 million investment will create 20 new jobs.

The company creates custom structures for the construction industry serving end users in a variety of markets, including utility, commercial, industrial, institutional, energy and power generation, corrections and retail.

Located at 2877 Fairforest Clevedale Road in Spartanburg, Tindall Corporation will construct its Utility Division manufacturing facility to increase production capacity and expand product offerings.

“Now more than ever we are working hard to take care of the companies that call South Carolina home, and the people they employ. Tindall Corporation is a great South Carolina company that we are proud of, and we congratulate them on their investment that will bring more jobs to the Upstate,” Governor Henry McMaster said.

Precast concrete made at the new facility will be shipped throughout the Southeast and beyond, accommodating a wide range of construction needs.

The company’s expansion is expected to be completed in early 2021.

Individuals interested in joining the Tindall Corporation team can visit https://tindallcorp.com/about/careers/.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded Spartanburg County a $100,000 Set-Aside grant for costs related to the project.