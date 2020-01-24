Tinder online dating app adds panic button

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Tinder wants you to feel free from danger on your dates.

The dating app has announced it’s adding new safety features.

One is a panic button users can hit in case something goes wrong during a date. Emergency dispatch will be called to the location.

Also, users can also check-in to let friends know where they are.

The free tools can be found in a new section of the app called The Safety Center. They should be available on Jan. 28.

Match, the dating conglomerate that owns Tinder, will roll out the new tools to OkCupid, Hinge and the flagship Match.com later this year.

