MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tip from a student led administrators to find a stolen loaded gun on the campus of Monroe Middle School Thursday, according to officials.

A message from the school’s principal, Dr. Jamar Bellamy, to parents confirmed a student brought the weapon to the campus. Police said the student was a 14-year-old boy.

“Fortunately, no one was injured or threatened,” Bellamy said.

Officials said administrators and a school resource officer immediately found and secured the firearm after they were alerted to it.

“Parents, this is a serious matter and we need your help to keep safe a learning environment for students and staff,” Dr. Bellamy added. “There is no place for firearms in our school and these weapons are not allowed on our campus.”

Monroe Police officials said the boy was charged with possession of a weapon on school property, possession of a weapon by a minor, and possession of a stolen weapon.

Police said the weapon found had been reported stolen and was from Charlotte.

Police said that they did not yet know the student’s motive for bringing the gun to school, and noted that the firearm was not found in the student’s backpack.

The school’s principal thanked students for alerting administrators about the weapon.

“We all must say something if we see something,” he said.