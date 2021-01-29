Tip leads to arrests and seizure of firearms, drugs in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Three people have been arrested on drug and weapon charges after a tip was submitted to Asheville Police.

The tip was received through the Asheville Police Department’s Tip2APD app. After an investigation, police seized four firearms and suspected Fentanyl.

Trecia Leneise Tucker

(Asheville Police)

Darryl Robin Demory

(Asheville Police)

Eric Dequan Robinson

(Asheville Police)

Trecia Leneise Tucker, 51, of Asheville is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center of a $5000 secured bond. She has been charged with: possession of firearm by felon and felony possession of schedule II controlled substance.

Darryl Robin Demory, 60, of Douglasville, Georgia has been released on a written promise. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric Dequan Robinson, 32, of Arden is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $6000 secured bond. He has been charged with: possession of a firearm by felony and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.

Asheville Police seized several firearms after an investigation initiated by a community tip. (Asheville Police)

The Asheville Police Department seized: