GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) -- According to the National Institute of Health, over 50 million Americans suffer from some sort of sleeping disorder. Research also shows that older women with insomnia have an increased risk of falling.

For those turning to medication for relief, The FDA recently issued a strong warning against certain kinds of sleeping pills including Ambien, Lunesta and Sonata, saying they could cause sleepwalking behavior. In dozens of cases, that has led to injuries or death.