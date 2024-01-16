SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) Plumbers in the Upstate, like Joe Benoni, are expecting to be on standby this week.

“We’re on 24-7 so numerous times we’ve gotten called in the middle of the night, people don’t know where their valves are, and their line will break, and we get a call to try and go help them out,” said Benoni, a plumber with Dave’s Upstate Services.

As temperatures drop, Spartanburg Water said the chances that your pipes could burst go up. But Spartanburg Water’s communications manager Jennifer Candler explained it’s cheaper to prepare than deal with the damage.

However if an accident does happen, knowing how to shut your water off is crucial. This can be through a valve inside your home, but finding your home’s water meter is also important.

Back inside your home, opening cabinet doors can increase air flow and letting your faucet drip will help water move continuously through pipes.