SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– Football season is back and so are a lot of unhealthy snacks.

Experts say to watch the game and your waistline, you should plan ahead. They suggest getting a workout in before you spend the day on the couch or at the stadium.

They also suggest eating a healthy meal instead of snacking throughout the day to promote “mindful eating.”

Another tip is to stay active during the game. Experts say to try doing pushups or mountain climbers during commercial breaks.