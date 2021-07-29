Tips to help your child return to in person learning this school year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–With school just around the corner, many students will be headed back to class in person for the first time in a year. Mental health experts say you can touch base with your principal before school to work on ways to make the transition easier. Also talk to your children about their emotions surrounding heading back to school.

“They battle and trade Pokemon cards in school,” 6-year-old Declan Croy said.

He is excited about heading to school in person this year after spending his kindergarten year learning virtually.

“Academically, he did great, socially I know he was very lonely,” Declan’s mother, Mandy Payne, said.

This year he’ll be headed back in person.

“We know he needs kids, there’s something about an in person environment that you cannot recreate at home,” Payne said.

She’s expecting an adjustment period and knows Declan won’t be alone.

“We were depending on in person schooling to do that and we just didn’t get that with the pandemic,” she said.

“We’ve raised the bar of going back to school, going back to school has always been hard,” licensed therapist Roger Rhoades said.

He says there are ways to prepare your children to head back to in person school this year.

“Your child is unique, and they need you bringing it,” Rhoades said.

He says make sure to keep a positive attitude.

“They respond greatly to the moods and attitudes of adults.”

And make sure to check in on their emotions.

“Going to school how do you feel? And make their feelings normal,” Rhoades said.

Although it was a difficult decision to send Declan back to in person school, Payne says she knows it was the right choice.

“The benefit for the socialization and the mental health is going to outweigh the risk,” she said.

And Declan is excited for all the school year has in store.

“It will be in person, and we’ll be eating lunch in person and we’ll be getting to play on the playground.”

Greenville County suggests getting in touch with your child’s principal if you have concerns to make the transition back to in person learning a little easier.