GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A tire store in Greenville County has been demolished as part of a new plan to build a county administration office.

The Cobb Tire store, located at the corner of University Ridge and Church Street, was demolished on Friday.

The demolition has been long- planned for this time frame in order to start preparing the site for construction of the new County administration office, officials said.