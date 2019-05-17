T.L. Hanna seniors inspire younger generations with graduation walk Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) - It was a day full of cheers, tears and a lot of pride as a group of seniors celebrated their journey to graduation.

T.L. Hanna High School seniors walked the halls of their former elementary schools as they near an end of an era.

From North Pointe Elementary, Midway Elementary and Concord Elementary, the students lined the hallways to cheer on the graduates.

Seniors told 7News that it wasn't just an opportunity to inspire the younger generations, but to have one last moment together.

"These are all people I've known since kindergarten so that's 12-13 years I've spent with all of them and I've known them all that long. I don't think that will ever happen again to have all that history around you so I'm going to miss that," said Elliot Phillips, senior.

This was the second year for the event.

Each of the five elementary schools that feed into T.L. Hanna had their seniors walk the halls.