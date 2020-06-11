TN actress Reese Witherspoon calls on Gov. Lee to remove Nathan Bedford Forrest statue

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Reese Witherspoon attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Nashville-raised actress Reese Witherspoon has made her stance on the issue of Nathan Bedford Forrest’s statue in the Tennessee state capitol clear.

In a tweet on Wednesday night, Witherspoon tagged Governor Bill Lee as she retweeted a Forbes article regarding the bust.

Is this even a conversation? ⁦⁦⁦@GovBillLee⁩ ⁩? A statue that honors a KKK founder ? We need to get rid of this disgusting symbol of racism. And every other marker of White supremacy in the state. The Great state of TN deserves better https://t.co/TSkthai2sW — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) June 11, 2020

Witherspoon called the statue a “disgusting symbol of racism” and called for its removal.

Legislation that would have stopped the designation of Nathan Bedford Forrest Day on July 13 entirely did not pass.

However, the governor was relieved of the requirement to issue a proclamation honoring Forrest.