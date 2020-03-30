1  of  11
TN inmates make protective equipment for medical workers during COVID-19

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Tennessee inmates are stepping up in the fight against COVID-19.

In a Tweet, the Tennessee Department of Corrections said offenders working in the TRICOR textile plant at MCCX are making protective face masks for medical staff across the state.

Over 1,000 masks were shipped out to the Tennessee Department of Emergency Management on Friday, who will disseminate to areas with greatest need, TDOC said.

“The way I see it, I’m saving lives and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this,” one of the offenders working to make the masks said.

