TN woman finally tests negative for Coronavirus, returns home from Japan

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A Tennessee woman has been reunited with family and friends after being quarantined in Japan due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Jeanie Hopland arrived at Tri-Cities Airport in Sullivan County, Tenn. on Sunday after a weeks-long quarantine.

She and her husband, Dr. Arnold Hopland, were among the passengers of the Diamond Princess Cruise ship, where there was an outbreak.

After Mrs. Hopland tested positive, they were separated.

She was sent to a Tokyo hospital where she later tested negative for the virus twice.

Her husband remains in Japan in a university dorm room.

He has not tested positive, but has to remain in quarantine for one more week due to his potential exposure on the cruise ship.

He’ll be allowed to return home on March 7.