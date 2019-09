7 News will live stream the news conference starting at 2 p.m.

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a news conference with state emergency officials this afternoon.

According to a news release from the Office of the Governor, the news conference will be held at 2 p.m. at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, located at 2779 Fish Hatchery Road in West Columbia, S.C.

McMaster will be giving an update on Dorian’s possible impact to South Carolina.