TODAY @3:30PM: Sheriff to give update on USC Upstate student’s homicide case

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials said they will be holding a news conference this afternoon to give an update on the deadly shooting of a USC Upstate student that happened earlier this year.

We reported earlier that Evan Jeffery Gaines, 22, was injured in a shooting and was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center, where he later died.

Sheriff Chuck Wright will hold a news conference at the sheriff’s office at 3:30 p.m. in the media room to provide an update on the case.

A 7 News crew will be at the news conference and we will live stream the new conference starting at 3:30 p.m.