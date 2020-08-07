Today is Purple Heart Day in SC, nationally

News

by: Randi Moultrie

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/WSPA) – Friday, August 7, is National Purple Heart Day.

The purple heart is the nation’s oldest military merit. It was created by then General George Washington in 1782. The medal now bears his image and the Washington family crest.

The holiday is a time for Americans to pause to remember and honor the brave men and women who were either wounded during war or paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives during their time in the service.

On Friday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted out a proclamation saying that Aug. 2-8, 2020 is Purple Heart Viola Week and Aug. 7. 2020 is Purple Heart Day throughout the state.

The governor’s proclamation encourages “all South Carolinians to recognize and pay tribute to combat-wounded veterans across the Palmetto State and the nation for their selfless contributions in defense of freedom and democracy.”

