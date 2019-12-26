Today is the first day of Kwanzaa!

(CNN Newsource) – The weeklong holiday is a celebration of African-American culture, which focuses on family and community.

Each day of Kwanzaa is dedicated to the Nguzo Saba, or the seven principles: unity, self-determination, collective responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

A candle is lit every night on a Kinara, or a seven-branched candelabra.

On December 31, there is a feast known as the Karamu taking place before the holiday wraps up on January 1.

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by a pan-African studies professor at California State University.

