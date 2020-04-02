1  of  12
Today is World Autism Awareness Day

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Today is World Autism Awareness Day.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, autism now affects about one in 54 children.

The disorder is much more prevalent in boys than in girls.

Children with autism faces many obstacles, including having trouble communicating and being targets of bullies.

Help eliminate the stigma of autism by showing your support, understanding and acceptance.

Take a selfie wearing something blue and post it to social media with the hashtag #WorldAustimDay or #LightItUpBlue.

