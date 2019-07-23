Toddler drowns on family visit to Upstate

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The coroner says a 2-year-old boy drowned in a pool Monday night while visiting family in Anderson County.

Senior Deputy Coroner Don McCown said the toddler was in cardiac arrest when family removed his body from a swimming pool.

The victim is identified as Jayce Rusinque of Beaufort, S.C.

Rusinque and his family were visiting relatives at a home on Mayfield School Road in Belton prior to the tragedy.

“After all family members had gone into the residence for the night, the mother of the child went to check on her children and found the child missing. The child apparently had gotten out of the residence and re-entered the pool,” McCown said in a news release.

The boy was found in the above-ground pool around 10:20 p.m. Monday.

Rusinque was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death appears to be drowning.

McCown said and there’s no indication of foul play.

