(WSPA) – Tom Brady announced on social media Sunday that he will be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 NFL season.

Brady made the announcement in a Twitter post Sunday that read, in part, “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family.”

Brady had initially announced his retirement at the beginning of February prior to the Super Bowl.

His return would make it his 23rd NFL season, and his third with Tampa Bay. The 44-year-old holds almost every major passing record in NFL history.