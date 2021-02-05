Tommy’s Country Ham House owner issued injunction from SC judges denying his request to retire, close eatery

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – After Tommy’s Country Ham House owner Tommy Stevenson, Sr. announced the popular Greenville eatery would be closing its doors for good in May, many people in the Upstate community have come forward saying they hate to hear that the restaurant is closing.

But maybe not as much as Circuit Court Judge Charles Simmons and South Carolina Supreme Court Justice John Kittredge, who, in good humor, teamed up to issue a “permanent injunction” denying Stevenson’s request to retire and close the restaurant. South Carolina Highway Patrol Commanders Don Dickerson and Joe Hovis served Stevenson with the injunction.

According to the injunction, Simmons and Kittredge said “this matter is before the Court based upon the petition of the masses of patrons and customers of Tommy’s Country Ham House and based upon reputable and confirmed rumors and press releases that Tommy’s Country Ham House will be closing in the near future. For reasons hereinafter set forth, said closure is Permanently Denied.”

As part of their reasons to deny Stevenson his request, the judges said they, along with the restaurant’s patrons and political candidates, would be “irrevocably damaged” by the eatery shutting down.

“That the undersigned judges, both being extremely gifted intellectuals, very popular in the Greenville area, unusually handsome and well-liked, are regular patrons of the Ham House and will be irrevocably impacted, damaged and scarred by said closure.”

We reported earlier that the restaurant — a popular stop for presidents and presidential hopefuls — has been in business for more than 30 years.

A Charleston-based restaurant group bought the property and plans to bring a new dining concept to open in early 2022.