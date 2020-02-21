Tonight @7PM: Remembrance service for Faye Swetlik in Cayce, SC

Faye Swetlik- Courtesy of the Cayce Department of Public Safety

CAYCE, SC (WSPA) – A remembrance service for 6-year-old Faye Swetlik will be held in Cayce, SC tonight.

According to a news release, the service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, 2003 Charleston Highway, at 7 p.m.

Swetlik’s family has requested that the service be kid-friendly and encouraged everyone attending to wear pink and purple in Faye’s honor.

Doors will open at 6 p.m.

We reported earlier that Swetlik was abducted and killed by a neighbor who lived nearby, and was later found near the Churchill Heights neighborhood where she lived.

The neighbor, identified as Coty Scott Taylor, 30, was found dead inside his home on the same day Swetlik’s body was found by law enforcement.

The coroner’s office later revealed that Taylor died as a result of suicide.