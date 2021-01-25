Tonight’s men’s basketball game against Furman, UNCG postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Furman University men’s basketball game tonight against UNC Greensboro in Greenville, has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements within Furman’s program.

According to a Southern Conference news release, two other SoCon men’s basketball games — Chattanooga and ETSU, in Johnson City, set for Wednesday, and Chattanooga and Furman, in Greenville, set for Saturday — were also postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements within the Chattanooga program.

Next scheduled SoCon men’s basketball games:

Furman is next scheduled to visit Samford on Feb. 3 at 8 p.m.

UNCG will host VMI on Saturday

ETSU will host The Citadel on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Chattanooga will play next on Feb. 3 at Western Carolina at 7 p.m.

According to the release, Wednesday’s game between The Citadel and Wofford in Charleston, SC, has been moved up two hours to 5 p.m.