Top 10 highest-earning zip codes in Spartanburg metro area

This list of the highest-earning zip codes in Spartanburg, SC was collected using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Zip codes were mapped to city using Simple Maps. Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income.

The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from the 2019 median of $69,560, according to the U.S. Census’s annual analysis of income and poverty in the U.S.

Does location matters for earnings statistics? Workers in the top 30 locations earn an average of 20 percent more than the median worker in the United States and 37 percent more than workers in the bottom 30 locations, according to a Brookings Institute study.