Top 5 things to know about Cyber Monday 2020

We haven’t even gotten to Black Friday yet, but for all you savvy shoppers there are a few things you need to know about Cyber Monday this year in order to snag the deepest discounts.

What’s better to buy on Cyber Monday (than Black Friday)?

Price Analysts with DealNews said while most electronics and small kitchen appliances are at rock bottom prices for Black Friday, there are some categories you may want to wait to buy until Cyber Monday.

“Cyber Monday tends to have better toy deals than Black Friday and especially with a store like Target with their FAO Shwartz toys and stuff like that. That extra stacking coupon, they tend to do 15% off. That extra coupon can be a real difference maker in terms of toy prices because a lot of toys this year are very expensive,” said Michael Bonebright with DealNews.

The price tracking site says speakers and soundbars are also expected to be cheaper on Cyber Monday.

Custom photo books and Christmas cards are usually cheapest Cyber Monday since you can double discount coupons with free shipping.

Let comparison sites do the work for you:

Sites like the KrazyCouponLady can help you research when to buy and how to make sure you have all the codes to get the cheapest price.

Cyber Monday deals aren’t just one one day anymore:

Like Black Friday sales this year, many of which run from 11/22 to 11/28, many Cyber Monday sales will begin early.

“There will be different sales Saturday, Sunday and Monday and a lot of those sales will actually run through the weekend as it changes,” said Scott Call, the manager of the Best Buy in Spartanburg.

Watch out for web traffic woes:

Web traffic on Cyber Monday is expected to be even heavier than years past not just because of the deals, but because of the pandemic.

Traffic will likely be the highest as people get off work so if you can shop during the day that’s a plus.

Beware of shipping delays:

Shopping could be a bit dicey in December with higher demand so don’t wait to buy online much beyond Cyber Monday.