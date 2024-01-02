(WSPA) – Cyber security experts warn there has rarely been a time in history when we have been more at risk of scams. Artificial intelligence has changed the game, making many types of scams all the more deceptive.

In this 7NEWS Consumer Exclusive, we looked into the top scam predictions for 2024.

Investment scam

When Randy Alexander in Spartanburg was messaged by a country singer he followed on social media, he had no idea he was being groomed by a scammer.

“He gained my trust by just being a nice young man…He talked to me for quite some time for about a month, and then he said, hey, I’m a country western singer but I make most of my money in investing in crypto mining, would you be interested? And I go, yeah, I might be interested,” Alexander said.

The retired cancer survivor suspects the scammers used artificial intelligence to mimic the actual singer’s social media in real-time, and even his talking voice. Alexander fell victim and quickly lost $7,000.

“I wasn’t ashamed, I was mad,” he said.

Steve Weisman, the editor of Scamicide.com and professor at Bently University, said crypto investment scams, like the one that targeted Alexander, are projected to jump in the new year.

“A.I. is really enabling scammers to get us in ways we never ever thought of,” Weisman said. He gave an example of another way people can be fooled, bogus videos from a purported investment company.

“The CEO was in this YouTube video luring people into investing with him in his special A.I. driven investment in cryptocurrencies, but the interesting thing is the CEO wasn’t really real. The CEO was an avatar created by AI,” Weisman said.

Family emergency scam

Another scam that’s gaining traction is the bogus family emergency call.

Stephan Mills, in Spartanburg, lost $900 and wants to make sure it doesn’t happen to others.

“I get a phone call in the middle of a funeral, and they said my brother had just been in a car wreck and they charged him with reckless driving and said they were a bondsman and he wanted to be bailed out”

Mills sent the money via Cash App, a method with little fraud protection.

“It devastated me,” he said.

This same scam often targets grandparents, and once again, AI is making it more deceptive.

“The thing particularly with millennials and others, they’ll post a lot of TikTok videos, they’ll post a lot of videos on Instagram. All the scammers need is between 3-30 seconds of that person talking in order to be able to clone their voice,” according to Weisman.

Government imposter scams

Government imposter scams are also expected to become more deceptive with AI and not just those bogus IRS calls that tend to hound taxpayers before tax day.

In a recent report, the Social Security Administration warned that “a “chatbot” was used to impersonate beneficiaries” contact the agency’s customer service representatives, and “change their direct deposit information.”

Online shopping scams

Finally, Hunter Jones, with the Better Business Bureau, warned to watch out for those discount or novelty products you see advertised on social media.

“Online shopping has to be one of the top scams that we find here at the Better Business Bureau. It’s never-ending because they’re always finding new ways to trick you or make it seem legitimate,” Jones said.

With AI, scammers are even getting better at copying the sites of major retailers.

The best way to tell the difference is to put the URL into www.whois.com which will tell you details like when the site was created.

For Alexander, it went from bad to worse.

“I went to pay for some expenses, and I got turned down. And I was like what? And the bank was like you’ve been scammed,” Alexander said.

Fortunately, he managed to get half his money back through his bank’s fraud protection.

And now, he wants to pay it forward with age-old advice.

“My parents used to say if it looks too good to be true it probably is,” said Alexander.

Using AI to stop scams

While AI has made scams more deceptive, you can also avoid scams and spam by using AI-powered apps designed as scam blockers.

The tech startup Genie released its app in 2023 which filters out deceptive callers, texters and emailers.

Hiya Protect’s Adaptive AI hunts and shuts down scam campaigns.

McAfee Scam Protection also uses AI to automatically alert you if it detects a dangerous URL in your texts.