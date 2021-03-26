1 arrested, 1 sought following recovery of stolen vehicles in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies arrested a man and are searching for another following the recovery of several stolen vehicles in Laurens County.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to 3545 Erwin Mill Road in Honea Path regarding a person trespassing on March 21. While trying to locate the person, deputies discovered a truck matching the description of a stolen vehicle out of Ware Shoals last seen leaving the same address.

Charles McCall (Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies were able to secure a search warrant for the property after a utility trailer and motorcycle on the property were also found to have been reported stolen. In total, one car, five motorcycles and two utility trailers reported stolen were all located on the property.

Charles Larry McCall, of the residence, was arrested and charged with five counts of receiving stolen goods.

Dakota Allen Sergent, of Simpsonville, is currently wanted in connection with the incident on multiple counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and receiving stolen goods.

Anyone with information about Sergent’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Kanipe 864-984-4967 or report anonymously to CrimeStoppers (864-68-CRIME).