1 dead after 3-vehicle DUI Crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed and a driver is facing felony DUI charges after a three-vehicle crash in Spartanburg County Thursday evening.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened Thursday at 9:22 P.M. on Paris Bridge Road near Davis Road approximately three miles west of Boiling Springs.

Troopers said 43-year-old Jamells Elliot Floyd was traveling south of Parris Bridge Road, traveled left of center and struck a 2007 Honda Sudan head-on.

Floyd then traveled back right and struck a 2001 Honda Sudan.

The driver of the 2007 Honda Sudan died at the scene.

A passenger in that car was also sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Spartanburg County Coroner identified the victim as 20-year-old Ericka Grace Solesbee of Boiling Springs.

The driver of the 2001 Honda Sudan was not injured.

Troopers said Floyd was injured and sent to the hospital.

Floyd has been charged with felony DUI with death.

This collision remains under investigation by SC Highway Patrol and the MAIT team.