LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said a person is dead following a crash in Laurens County Saturday morning.

The driver of a 2011 Kia was driving South on SC 39 when they went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and went off the left side of the road hitting several trees, according to SCHP.

The driver died on the scene. The coroner has not released the driver’s identity yet.

We will update this story when more information is available.